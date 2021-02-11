Light snow Thursday: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Parts of the Tri-State are in for another round of light snow Thursday morning, along with the potential for another slow commute.
Thursday is another FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with our southernmost counites under a Winter Storm Warning.
Expect additional snow accumulations of up to one inch in our eastern communities of Clermont and Brown counties.
Watch for refreeze possible on roads, especially untreated ones, as you head out. Highways are clear with no problems so far.
Light snow is falling south of downtown Cincinnati and in our eastern communities like Clermont County. Other areas will see it soon.
The low is expected to fall to 16 degrees with a wind chill of 11 by daybreak.
Later, the high temperature will only make it up to 28.
Late Wednesday, accumulations were lower across the FOX19 NOW viewing area because it was mainly a mix of rain and freezing rain.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the following counties: Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson, and Lewis.
The Cincinnati Police Department has activated its Emergency Auto Accident Reporting Procedure due to the weather conditions.
If you are involved in a non-injury auto accident, police say exchange information between drivers and file a report at a later time at one of the Cincinnati police districts.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 120 crews on duty throughout the state, applying salt and plowing as needed.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, allow additional travel time and maintain a safe following distance.
We are expected to see more snow Saturday night into Sunday.
