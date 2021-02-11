LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates weather conditions, vaccine distribution sites in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Kroger regional sites are being rescheduled due to winter storms, Beshear announced Wednesday.
Because of the forecasted weather, the governor said those scheduled to get vaccinated Thursday at the regional sites will have to wait. This closure includes the vaccination site at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.
Gov. Beshear says the appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved one week to Feb. 18.
The appointments rescheduled for Feb. 18 will be at the same time and place they were previously scheduled at, according to the governor.
