Local man paints civil rights leaders, now on display at Fairfield High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Following the Black Lives Matter events that took place this past summer, a local man decided to do some research on the history of racial injustice.
What he found led him to do some paintings highlighting the true African American heroes in our country.
It all started with the death of George Floyd, John Wiehe explains.
“A couple weeks after, I painted George just as a tribute to him,” Wiehe said.
A father and grandfather to five Fairfield High School graduates, Wiehe picked up his paintbrush during the pandemic and got to work.
“The demonstrations and the protests were going on, and the riots and the looting, and we had conversations about this, and I kind of realized my positions were definitely different than my grandkids and children,” said Wiehe.
Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall are a few familiar faces on the wall.
Wiehe painted them in hopes of inspiring others of the history he feels was glossed over back when he was in school.
“Without people like Thurgood Marshall, I would not be here, I would probably be in a segregated school. So I’m very appreciative of that,” said Malick Mangane, senior at Fairfield High School.
Not only are Wiehe’s paintings on display, but there’s information sheets on what these leaders accomplished.
“I think it’s amazing, every time I walk past the cafeteria I always turn to the side, it’s just a constant reminder to keep going and a reminder that these people paved the way for me so I can be whatever I want to be,” said Kene Uwaezuoke, junior at Fairfield High School.
“These were people who were slaves, they were born into slavery and managed to accomplish great things in their life. So just imagine how inspiring it is that if they can accomplish such great things, what’s stopping you and I or these kids from Fairfield from accomplishing anything,” said Wiehe.
