Milford HS aide arrested after having sexual relationship with teen, police say

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An aide at Milford High School has been arrested after an investigation found she was having a sexual relationship with a teenager, according to police.
Denise Nagle, 44, is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery, Miami Township police say.
Nagle, who is an aide at Milford High School, was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, police say.
Milford Superintendent John Spieser sent a letter to families of Milford, which said Nagle is on administrative leave.
“Ms. Nagle was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The alleged misconduct did not occur on school property.”
The Miami Township Police Department says there will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the investigation.
