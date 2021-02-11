More light snow Thursday: Here’s the latest road conditions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light snow is falling across the Tri-State Thursday morning with temperatures well below freezing, so watch for slick spots as you head out.
Multiple school districts are impacted by the weather.
Expect additional snow accumulations of up to one inch in our eastern communities of Clermont and Brown counties.
Other areas will see light snow with a dusting to less than a half inch.
Watch for refreeze possible on roads, especially untreated ones, as you head out.
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down at the Dry Ridge exit due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer.
Light snow is falling south of downtown Cincinnati and in our eastern communities like Clermont County. Other areas will see it soon.
The low is expected to fall to 16 degrees with a wind chill of 11 by daybreak.
Later, the high temperature will only make it up to 28.
The Cincinnati Police Department has activated its Emergency Auto Accident Reporting Procedure due to the weather conditions.
If you are involved in a non-injury auto accident, police say exchange information between drivers and file a report at a later time at one of the Cincinnati police districts.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 120 crews on duty throughout the state, applying salt and plowing as needed.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, allow additional travel time and maintain a safe following distance.
We are expected to see more snow Saturday night into Sunday.
