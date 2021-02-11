1,762 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,762 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 645,006, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 22 new cases (5,256 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,568 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (515 total)
- Ripley County: 13 new cases (3,187 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (733 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (653 total)
The ISDH reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. No county in the FOX19 NOW area reported any additional deaths.
11,604 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.1%.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
