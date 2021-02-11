Ohio’s curfew could expire Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will lift the statewide curfew if hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients fall below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.
The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard shows the state has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2.
As of Feb. 10, the state reported 1,922 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Gov. DeWine will discuss the numbers and curfew order in his Thursday afternoon briefing.
The initial curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since late last year, Nov. 19, 2020.
Two weeks ago, it was moved from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
DeWine said there is always the possibility of bringing the curfew back if the hospital numbers increase again.
“Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator - this means that if these numbers go back up, we would likely need to act quickly to reinstitute the appropriate safety measures,” he said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.