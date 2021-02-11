Organization helping senior citizens get vaccinated

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccine administered to those most vulnerable to the virus has been a priority. To help ensure this happens, a local organization is driving senior citizens to the vaccine sites.
Council on Aging, a nonprofit dedicated to helping senior citizens, is picking up people and helping get them to their vaccine appointments.
Linda Howell is one of the senior citizens that was vaccinated on Wednesday. Howell says she has been living in fear, hoping, praying she doesn’t become infected with COVID-19.
“I hope I don’t come down with it,” Howell says. “I hope and pray I don’t come down with it.”
So, once the vaccine became available, Howell was eager to get it. Without the help from the Council on Aging, getting vaccinated would have been a hassle.
“We’re able to sign an older adult up for a vaccine clinic, in other cases, we help them get on a waiting list with their local health department or another provider,” explains Paula Smith with Council on Aging.
And what really makes a big difference in helping some of the senior citizens is transportation.
For those like Howell, who have no family to rely on, the help from the Council on Aging is a gamechanger.
“There are a lot of older adults who don’t drive any longer and don’t have a support system available to get them to a vaccine appointment,” Smith says.
Confined to an apartment, the pandemic has been hard on Howell like it has for a lot of people.
Now though, with her first vaccine dose done, Howell is one step closer to walking out the apartment door and into her favorite thrift stores.
