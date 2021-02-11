Reds face NL Central rival on Opening Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Play ball! The Cincinnati Reds will begin the 2021 MLB season with an NL Central rival.
The Reds will start the season at home on April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB announced with Thursday’s schedule release.
Cincinnati will begin the season with six straight games at Great American Ballpark before hitting the road. Thirteen of the Reds’ April games will be at home.
The Reds’ first road trip will take them out west to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks with the three-game series starting April 9.
Here is the full breakdown of the Reds 2021 schedule:
