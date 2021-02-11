SB I-75 reopens in Dry Ridge after semi jackknifes

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again at the Dry Ridge exit after a jackknifed semi shut it down earlier Thursday, Kentucky State Police say.
The semi’s trailer wrecked with the highway snowy and icy and became stuck under the overpass just before 4 p.m., dispatchers say.
Police routed motorists off the highway and then get right back on for about 90 minutes until the highway reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Roads in this area, including the highway, are icy and snow-covered, according to dispatch.
Crews have been out all night, but the snow has been falling faster than they can keep up.
Parts of the Tri-State are in for more light snow Thursday morning, along with the potential for another slow commute.
Thursday is another FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with our southernmost counites only under a Winter Weather Advisory.
LIST: School Closings & Delays
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.