Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting of Madeira store owner

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - Madeira police continue to follow leads and search for the man they say shot and killed the owner of Madeira Beverage on Tuesday.
Roop Chand Gupta, 68, died shortly after he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The shooting was reported at Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday The suspect shot the owner with a shotgun, according to Madeira police.
While the search for the alleged shooter continues, police say a lot of tips have come in. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is even offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Gupta.
Police released this surveillance image from inside the store.
The suspect is described as 6′ tall and weighs around 245 pounds, according to police.
The death of the 68-year-old Gupta has shaken the community.
Quentin Pearson says he stops by this store every day to buy lottery tickets.
“These people will give you the shirt off their back,” Pearson says. “They would help you.”
Gupta lived with his wife and three children in a home attached to the store.
Pearson, who spoke to the Gupta’s wife, says the family didn’t see the shooting.
“They didn’t see anything,” explains Pearson. “They just heard something, and they ran up front, and it was too late.”
Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer said Tuesday he believes this is an isolated incident and that there are no safety concerns for Madeira or the surrounding communities.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or LT. Paul Phillips of the Madeira Police Department at 513-272-4214.
Gupta had been previously shot during another armed robbery at his store in 2012.
Police said during that robbery, a suspect came into the store and demanded money from him and his wife. He and the suspect argued, and the suspect shot him multiple times in the stomach.
The suspect fled from the store northbound on Kenwood.
William Hart was indicted on several charges for the armed robbery of Madeira Beverage including aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
