Snowplows working to clear streets in busy week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been a busy few days for the City of Cincinnati workers as drivers work to clear the roads, but some streets are still covered with snow.
While some residents are wondering when their streets will be plowed, the City says they have to prioritize certain areas.
[ Residents can track real-time winter operations data via the City of Cincinnati’s CincyInsights Snow Plow Tracker ]
FOX19 NOW talked with Cincinnati Traffic and Road Operations Superintendent Jarrod Bolden about the busy week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.