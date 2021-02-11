They’re back! Cherry ‘thing-a-lings’ available now

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Part doughnut and part fritter, the famous cherry “thing-a-lings” are back, but only for a limited time.

Schmidt Bakery in Batesville cranks out the sweet, crunchy fried treats to celebrate each President’s Day, but you can only buy them during President’s Day weekend through Monday.

Bakery employees say the tradition comes from the story of George Washington chopping down a cherry tree. The thing-a-ling is made like a fritter, but with fresh cherries.

The bakery opened in the 1960s and has been making these delectable cherry-filled treats for decades.

Get ‘em while they’re hot - because after Monday, thing-a-lings will go away until next President’s Day.

