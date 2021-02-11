They’re back! Cherry ‘thing-a-lings’ available now

By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 8:10 AM

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Part doughnut and part fritter, the famous cherry “thing-a-lings” are back, but only for a limited time.

Schmidt Bakery in Batesville, Indiana cranks out the famous treats to celebrate President’s Day, but you can only get a hold of these sweet, crunchy fried treats during President’s Day weekend through Monday.

Employees at Schmidt’s Bakery say the tradition comes from the story of George Washington chopping down a cherry tree. The thing-a-ling is made like a fritter, but with fresh cherries.

The bakery opened in the 1960s and has been making these delectable cherry-filled treats for decades.

Get ‘em while they’re hot - because after Monday, thing-a-lings will go away until next President’s Day.

