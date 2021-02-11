Third suspect arrested on murder charges after 2019 Sycamore Twp. hotel shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The third suspect indicted on murder charges in a deadly shooting at a Sycamore Township hotel has been arrested, according to the US Marshal Office.
Kevin Coes was arrested early Thursday morning on an outstanding warrant for two counts of murder.
Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Highway for a report of a person being shot.
The department concluded after the investigation the hotel room was rented for “a night of gambling including craps and betting on the Madden video game,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Three people, Jay Harris, Marvin Hughes Brown, and Taymar Jones arrived shortly before 9:45 p.m., the prosecutor said. The three men tried entering the hotel room with guns in an attempt to rob the people inside.
An exchange of gunfire ensued.
Ja’Quan Howard, 15, died in the crossfire.
Jones, one of the would-be robbers, was the second person who died from gunshots.
Coes, who was initially inside the room before the robbery, was later found to be in connection with the men who attempted the robbery, Deters said.
He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
Harris and Brown have been charged with two counts of murder as well as felonious assault.
All three face up to life in prison if they are convicted on all charges.
Rashad Swain and Rashmon Swam, who set up the party, are charged with tampering with evidence.
Both face up to six years in prison.
