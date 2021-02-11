Tri-State shows off creative side with snow sculptures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With all of the big snow recently in the Tri-State, people are taking advantage of it and not only building snowmen but unique snow sculptures.
From a dinosaur in Southgate to Bernie Sanders in Norwood, and an oversized cat, everyone is enjoying the historic snow.
“Obviously we love dinosaurs,” explains Carole Gibson in Southgate, “So, his [her husband, Chris] inspiration was a triceratops. I have a picture of one he did as a kid. The same thing.”
Carole’s husband, Chris is a geologist and loves dinosaurs. Naturally, he made a triceratops out of the snow.
It took him several hours and a lot of snow.
Carole says she helped bring more snow from the sidewalk and street so Chris could make sure the dinosaur would attract a crowd.
“We have a little message group. Everyone came down and took pictures with it,” says Carole. “Everyone gets excited when he does a snow sculpture.”
Abigail Edmund and her mom made a Bernie Sanders snow sculpture. Of course, it’s an imitation of the now-famous internet meme from President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“On Facebook, my mother saw a Bernie Sanders, and she said, ‘oh we should do that because it looks like fun.’”
A giant cat down the street also in Norwood is modeled after the pet cat, Cauliflower that lives in the home.
All of these artists say they are looking forward to enjoying the sculptures for a while. After all, it’s going to be a cold week ahead.
