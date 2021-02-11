Window Nation now open for business in Cincinnati

Their 14th US location was a challenge to say the least with opening up in the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic. “We’re incredibly lucky, honored, and excited to be open in our 3rd major Ohio city, Cleveland, Columbus and now Cincinnati !!” said CEO Harley Magden, who founded the company 15 years ago with his brother and President, Aaron. “It’s been a long-time goal of my brother and I to assist homeowners throughout the eastern region, and our new Cincinnati office will complement our strong existing operations in our 13 other eastern region locations.”