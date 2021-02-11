Window Nation now open for business in Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, Ohio - Window Nation is proud to announce that they are now “open for business” in the Cincinnati metropolitan area.
The company has hired 15 staff members who will be servicing customers throughout the region from a new showroom, as well as through scheduled in-home or virtual appointments.
Their 14th US location was a challenge to say the least with opening up in the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic. “We’re incredibly lucky, honored, and excited to be open in our 3rd major Ohio city, Cleveland, Columbus and now Cincinnati !!” said CEO Harley Magden, who founded the company 15 years ago with his brother and President, Aaron. “It’s been a long-time goal of my brother and I to assist homeowners throughout the eastern region, and our new Cincinnati office will complement our strong existing operations in our 13 other eastern region locations.”
The new showroom sells replacement windows, siding, and doors while serving as the regional office for staff who travel to visit homeowners throughout the entire Cincinnati / metro area, including Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Dearborn, and surrounding areas. With a variety of custom options available, the showroom serves as a central hub for customers to explore styles, colors, sizes, glass options, and more.
The Window Nation Cincinnati team is looking forward to providing homeowners with the absolute best customer experience. “I love helping homeowners find solutions and then providing them with 100% customer satisfaction,” Magden states. “And the great thing about Window Nation is that we are the best when it comes to replacement windows, siding, and doors. I’m sure homeowners in Cincinnati will be as comfortable trusting us as they are across the mid-Atlantic and in Northeastern Ohio.”
Homeowners in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky counties interested in contacting the new local office should call 513.401.7806 or visit windownation.com.
About Window Nation: Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 1,000,000 windows in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Northern Delaware, Southern New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia.
Press release above provided by Window Nation