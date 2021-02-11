Woman shot to death in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman was shot and killed in Taylor Mill Wednesday night, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
Officers responded to Knollwood Drive off Lone Oak Drive just after 6 p.m., dispatchers said.
Details leading up to the shooting were not immediately available overnight while police investigated.
The woman’s name was not released.
No arrests have been announced.
