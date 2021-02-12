Another Boy Scouts troop reports trailer stolen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another area Boy Scouts troop is searching for their trailer that was reported stolen on Thursday.
The trailer belonged to Troop 984 in Fairfield Township, according to Assistant Scoutmaster Brad Schneider.
The black Wells Cargo trailer was sitting in the parking lot at Redeemer Church when it was stolen, Schneider tells FOX19 NOW.
“Last night we were meeting at the Redeemer Church for our weekly Thursday meeting when we noticed the trailer was missing,” Schneider explains. “After a few calls to make sure it wasn’t moved, it became clear it was stolen.”
The license plate on the trailer is TQB2692.
The trailer is valued at $5,000 and the police report says around $4,000 worth of camping gear was inside of it.
Schneider says they filed a report with the Fairfield Township Police Department.
This is now the second Boy Scouts troop in the area to have its trailer stolen this week.
It was also reported Thursday a troop in North College Hill had its trailer stolen. Police are searching for that one, which has an Ohio license plate of SXR9248.
It is unknown at this time if the thefts are connected.
