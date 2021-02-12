Cincinnati’s weirdest beer festival to return in 2021 — with big changes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bockfest is officially on, but the event’s 29th year won’t look nearly the same as its first 28.
Usually a raucous, three-day party featuring cultish characters, bizarre rituals and legion local businesses in Downtown Cincinnati and Over-The-Rhine, this year’s event is all about keeping things safe.
That is, no Bockfest parade, no Bockfest Hall and, just to rip the bandaid clean off, no Sausage Queen.
(The organizers, as if to keep our bacchanalian hopes alive, tease you might see a goat or two around town that weekend.)
But there’s still beer, bars and bockwurst to mark the city’s annual celebration of spring.
Arnold’s, Washington Platform, Below Zero Lounge, Mr. Pitiful’s, Rhinehaus and Queen City Exchange will have bock beer on tap with free admission.
If you’d rather not trek out, packages are available that include beer, food, merchandise, art and historic brewery tour tickets.
Tickets for historic brewery tours on March 6 are also available.
Bockfest 2021 will take place March 5-7.
Find out more about the history of Bockfest here.
