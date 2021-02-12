Clifton house fire to close West Mitchell Ave. until midnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are at the scene of a house fire on West Mitchell Avenue that will have the road closed for hours.
The fire is at 35 W. Mitchell Ave. in Clifton, according to CFD. Reports of the fire first came in around 8 p.m.
Fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the second and third stories. They adopted a defensive position until around 8:35 p.m., by which time the bulk of the fire had been knocked down.
Fire companies then “cautiously transitioned to an offensive attack,” CFD says.
West Mitchell Avenue is currently closed between Vine Street and Interstate-75, police say.
We’re told the closure will last until around midnight “based on the circumstances surrounding the fire.”
There is no word yet on how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
