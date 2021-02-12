Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, Hamilton County sheriff says

Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, Hamilton County sheriff says
Deputy Donald Gilreath III was a member of the sheriff's office for more than 15 years. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | February 12, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own due to COVID-19.

Deputy Donald Gilreath III died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Deputy Gilreath served with the sheriff’s office from April 2005 until Feb. 12, 2021, the sheriff says.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff says Deputy Gilreath served as a jail service deputy.

“We mourn alongside Donald’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff McGuffey said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says he died after contracting COVID-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.