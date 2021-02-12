Hundreds vaccinated during day one at the NKY mass vaccination site

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Day one at Northern Kentucky’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site went on without a hiccup.
Other than groups of people coming in and out of the Convention Center on Friday, you really wouldn’t notice that something was taking place inside.
No parking issues and no traffic jams for those coming to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Kenton County provided free parking at the Tank Covington Transit Center directly across the street from the Convention Center.
The Kentucky National Guard even pitched in to give people rides from the surrounding streets and parking lots.
There are not enough vaccines available yet where you can just walk-in and get a shot. So, you will need to make an appointment if you are in groups 1A and 1B or are over 70 years old.
Health officials say after you receive the vaccination, you must continue to wear appropriate PPE in professional settings and wear masks and maintain social distance in personal situations.
The mass vaccination event in Covington will go on for the next few weeks, according to a Kroger coordinator.
Appointments will be scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Go to Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to schedule an appointment.
