Light weekend snow, big snow storm Monday & Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few peaks of sunshine mixed with cloud cover as we head into the afternoon with a high near 30 degrees. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, but dry across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
If you need to get a few chores done, the first half of Saturday is your best bet. Saturday starts out in the frigid teens with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out around 27. A few snow showers or flurries will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. By early Sunday morning, many areas will see about a half of an inch of new accumulation.
The winter chill continues on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, with the coldest air arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the single digits for some suburban areas. Highs on Valentine’s Day will remain in the chilly 20s.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Look for snow to arrive early Monday morning continuing into Tuesday midday. Snowfall could be heavy at times, with significant accumulations during the event.
While some locations within the FOX19 NOW viewing area may get some ice, it looks like mainly snow for most.
Ice and rain will visit the Tri-State on Wednesday into Friday. We have the potential for very challenging conditions for three days straight. Get set for a challenging week ahead.
