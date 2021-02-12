Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Tri-State hotel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman forced to stay in a Cincinnati hotel Wednesday night because of road conditions says a man exposed himself to her at the hotel pool.
The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, says it’s been a stressful 30 hours.
She was driving home from Columbus Wednesday when the snow and ice hit. She was able to make it to a hotel in Madisonville.
But why not make the most of it? With the storm going outside, that’s what the woman says led her to the indoor swimming pool at some point in the evening.
Then: “A middle-aged white man, he kept walking by and staring at me multiple times,” she told FOX19 NOW Thursday night.
The woman says she told him to talk to the front desk to reserve time at the pool.
“He then goes into a corner, where the laundry room is at the hotel, and he just exposes himself,” she said.
“I personally have never had this happen before. I was just very flustered and shaky at the time.”
The woman says she called the hotel and an employee came to escort her. She says the man, not realizing the hotel worker was there, followed her out.
“By the time I was calling dispatch for the police, I was bawling my eyes out, I was just so flustered,” she said. “And I just stayed in my room until they found him.”
Cincinnati police arrested 42-year-old Kyle Langdon of Hillsboro on public indecency charges.
“The police were very comforting,” the woman said. “They were very reassuring that what I did was right.”
According to a police report, Langdon admitted to exposing himself and told them he and his wife sometimes engage in public sexual activity.
The woman says she’s barely slept.
“I was uncomfortable just being there,” she said. “Like, anybody could’ve just come to my door or anything, because this guy was just waiting for me to come out.”
Now she says she’s doing better and wants other women to feel comfortable coming forward if they experience something like this.
Langdon was released from the Hamilton County Justice Center on his own recognizance. He has a court date Feb. 19.
