Milford HS aide charged with sexual battery, sexual conduct with a minor

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An aide at Milford High School has been charged with sexual battery and sexual conduct with a minor according to a criminal complaint.
Court documents say school district personnel contacted the Miami Township Police Department to report that they received information that a school employee had sexual conduct with a sophomore at the high school.
Denise Nagle, 44, admitted to police investigators that she had, “sexual conduct with the victim on three separate occasions at her residence on or around Sept. 1, 2020,” the documents say.
Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills says Nagle did not have the 15-year-old in her class, but it was someone she knew from out in the community.
“It was almost something that she almost felt relieved, not necessarily tell someone, but it was something that was probably weighing on her,” Mills said.
Milford Superintendent John Spieser sent a letter to families of Milford which said Nagle is on administrative leave.
“Ms. Nagle was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The alleged misconduct did not occur on school property.”
Mills called it a heinous crime against the youth of Miami Township.
“We look at it as a 44-year-old suspect and a 15-year-old victim, whether that is a male or female is irrelevant to us. It’s the same charge - we take it just as serious and that has shown with the charges we have filed,” he said.
Nagel’s bond was set at $500,000 during a hearing Friday and her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.
She was also ordered not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
