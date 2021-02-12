Pedicure day for the giraffes at Cincinnati Zoo

“The hoof trimming procedure doesn’t hurt, but it’s not exactly a pampering experience like a human pedicure. The fact that our giraffe team, led by Teresa Truesdale, has been able to teach all five of our giraffes, including two young males, to allow their feet to be handled is truly remarkable,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Foot health is vitally important for a species that has to balance a lot of weight on extra-long legs. The ability to perform maintenance with the animal’s cooperation allows the team to do regular checkups without the risks associated with anesthesia.”