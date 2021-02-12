Pedicure day for the giraffes at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The giraffes at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s are a little fresher and healthier following a day of pedicures.
The Zoo says getting giraffes to allow someone to care for their hoof is a delicate process. Giraffes are known to be nervous and skittish, the Zoo says.
They say it took hundreds of hours and thousands of crackers to get the giraffes through it all.
Hoof care is very important for giraffes since they put a lot of weight on their long legs, the Zoo says.
“The hoof trimming procedure doesn’t hurt, but it’s not exactly a pampering experience like a human pedicure. The fact that our giraffe team, led by Teresa Truesdale, has been able to teach all five of our giraffes, including two young males, to allow their feet to be handled is truly remarkable,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Foot health is vitally important for a species that has to balance a lot of weight on extra-long legs. The ability to perform maintenance with the animal’s cooperation allows the team to do regular checkups without the risks associated with anesthesia.”
If a hoof becomes overgrown, the Zoo says it can lead to broken bones and torn ligaments.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.