Right place right time: School custodian saves student’s life

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A custodian is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life at Amanda Elementary.
It started as a normal lunch break for the students at Amanda Elementary.
Kimberly Deaton was standing in the cafeteria clearing tables when one of the fifth-grade students yelled for help.
“One of my mean girls yells out and says, ‘Ms. Kimmy, he can’t breathe,’” Deaton recalls. “I go running, and she was right absolutely correct. He had no air moving what so ever. He was red, he was passed no choking like we were in crisis.”
It was in these moments when Deaton traded in her custodian duties for her nursing skills and started performing the Heimlich.
“It took a couple thrusts, and we got some of it out. He still couldn’t breathe so, we went back for round two of thrusts,” says Deaton. “We got more out that time. He was able to move some air, and we were thankful.”
They say the quick action saved the student’s life. The student was absent from school Friday because he is still recovering.
Now though, Deaton is being recognized as a hero at the school.
“I’m not a hero, I’m just a grandma,” explains Deaton. “I love these kids. I have 368 grandkids in the school every day. I’ll protect them at the doors. I’ll protect these kids at all costs because that’s my job.”
FOX19 NOW is told the fifth-grade student is still a little sore and has a sore throat but is doing well.
