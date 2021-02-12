Significant snow accumulation predicted early next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a significant potential for heavy snow accumulation early next week.
Our FOX19 NOW weather team says Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days with chances of heavy snow and ice.
They do say this is not an official forecast yet but want to warn you about possible traffic and travel issues at the start of next week.
The first round is expected to begin just after dawn Monday morning, starting out as flurries and getting heavier throughout the afternoon.
A snow and ice mix is expected to farther east and south from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Some areas of the Tri-State could see up to ten inches of snow which would be record numbers for the area.
Snow accumulation is already above average for his month and season.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.