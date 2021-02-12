Staggering 2,559 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Friday’s totals due to previous underreporting issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 15,136 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 934,742 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 3,305 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 2,559 new deaths were included in Friday’s totals, but approximately 2,500 of them date back to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 127,015 total cases and 2,131 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,411 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 6,917 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
