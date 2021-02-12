Staggering 2,559 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Friday’s totals due to previous underreporting issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 15,136 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 934,742 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 3,305 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 2,559 new deaths were included in Friday’s totals, but approximately 2,500 of them date back to a previous underreporting problem.