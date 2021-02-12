Tracking Next Snow Storm Monday & Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few light flurries or light snow shower early Friday might give us some isolated slick spots, otherwise a dry Friday afternoon with temperatures near 30 degrees.
Then a few snow showers on Saturday afternoon with a isolated slick spot into Saturday evening, but accumulation will be very minor.
Sunday will be invigorating and partly cloudy. Reality returns Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Monday and Tuesday. Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon look for snow and it could be heavy at times, with significant accumulations starting Monday morning through Tuesday.
Some parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area could get some ice but it looks primarily like snow.
Then Wednesday into Friday snow, ice and rain will visit the tristate and it could be a mess for three days in a row.
Over all next week looks challenging.
