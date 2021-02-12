WATCH: Driver of stolen SUV arrested after leading trooper on chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver has been arrested after a police chase involving a stolen SUV reached 90 mph on I-74.
On Feb. 7, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper from the Cincinnati post tried to stop Branden Whitt, 30, for speeding on the interstate.
The 30-year-old didn’t stop, and the chase began.
At one point, Whitt lost control of the SUV and jumped out of the moving vehicle after the chase made its way to Beekman Street.
Whitt got up and ran towards someone’s house where he tried getting inside, OHP tells FOX19 NOW.
The trooper used a taser to eventually stop Whitt, according to OHP.
Troopers say Whitt was arrested for impaired driving and receiving stolen property. Whitt did go to the hospital, but was cleared and taken to jail.
The trooper was not injured, OHP says.
OHP posted a video of the chase on Twitter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.