Woman charged with arson for Harrison Twp. house fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with arson in connection to a house fire in Harrison Township.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence in the 8600 block of Lawrenceburg Road around 11:30 p.m. for a structure fire.
According to the sheriff’s office, once on scene, a working fire was discovered on the first floor and was quickly extinguished.
The sheriff’s office said a female was inside the vacant residence at the time of the fire.
Rhonda Craig, 41, was transported to the Harrison PAC Center for evaluation by the Harrison Township Fire Department and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center upon her discharge.
The investigation is on going.
She was charged with arson and breaking and entering.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.