Arrest made in trailer stolen from Boy Scout troop

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the recent theft of a trailer belonging to a Boy Scout troop, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The troop leader reported the trailer stolen Thursday from the Redeemer Church parking lot in Fairfield Township. It was later found at a storage facility in the 4100 block of Tylersville Road, the sheriff’s office says.
Two other trailers reported stolen out of Miami Township in Montgomery County and Forest Park were found as well, according to the sheriff’s office.
Christopher Monroe, 37, is charged with grand theft, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.
He is currently at the Butler County Jail on those charges as well as charges out of Fairfield Municipal Court, the sheriff’s office says.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact detectives at (513) 785-1463 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
