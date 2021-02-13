Artswave to light up 50 buildings in celebration of Valentine’s Day and campaign launch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Nearly 50 buildings will be lit up in red this weekend in celebration of Valentine’s Day and to kick off Artwave’s 2021 campaign.
“We wanted to have a little fun, and we wanted to underscore the importance that this is the way we fund our arts in the region,” Vice President of Marketing and Engagement at Artswave Kathy DeBrosse said.
Those who would like to participate can use their interactive map to find the buildings. DeBrosse says all participants have to do is snap a photo or photos and use the hashtag #ILoveTheArts. A panel of judges will meet and pick their favorite. That person will get an iPhone.
“This is a weekend of love, yes we are starting the campaign, and we would like everyone to give something, but we want everyone to feel the love that is what this is about,” DeBrosse said.
