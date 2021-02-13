Corrections officer assaulted by Hamilton County inmate, Sheriff’s office says

Corrections officer assaulted by Hamilton County inmate, Sheriff’s office says
A Hamilton County corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Ken Brown | February 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:54 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A corrections officer at the Hamilton County Justice Center was assaulted by an inmate Saturday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Terry Langford was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear as to what led up to the assault.

The inmate has not been identified.

Deputies are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.