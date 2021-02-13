Corrections officer assaulted by Hamilton County inmate, Sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A corrections officer at the Hamilton County Justice Center was assaulted by an inmate Saturday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say Terry Langford was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.
It is unclear as to what led up to the assault.
The inmate has not been identified.
Deputies are still investigating.
