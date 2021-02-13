Could see some heavy snow!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday a weak system heads our way and it may generate a few sprinkles or flurries but mostly it will bring clouds to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. South of the city it will be warm enough for sprinkles, elsewhere it looks like flurries. High temperatures will be near 30 degrees.
Sunday will be a cold and mostly cloudy.
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH starting Sunday evening and continuing through Monday into Tuesday. Snow could be heavy and many areas could see accumulations of 10″.
Temperatures will be in the teens through the snow event and that means it will be a fluffy, powdery snowfall. In this situation, 1″ of liquid would make 20″ of snow.
Then Wednesday into Friday snow, ice and rain will visit the Tri-State and it could be a mess for three days in a row after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
