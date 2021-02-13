Demonstrators outside CPS illustrate their view on whether or not students, faculty should go back to in-person learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Students, family and friends of Cincinnati Public Schools, CPS, stood outside demonstrating their viewpoints regarding whether or not students and faculty should go back to in-person learning.
Some people are seeking online only options while others are looking to get their children back in the classroom.
“It is quickly becoming a year that our students have not set foot in the building. We’ve got to be able to get together and figure this out. We can do this,” CPS parent Alex Quitaba said.
Those hoping to return to in-person learning at Walnut Hills tell us they’d like to see the remote option continue for at-risk families, but they’d like to give those families the option to have a camera in the classroom for remote learning.
Gov. Mike DeWine called out the board Friday after learning about the district’s plan for Walnut Hills to remain with remote learning.
“I kind of wish he spent a little more time making a good plan for COVID that keeps black and brown people safe than he did yelling at kids being safe on twitter, student Yosuf Munir said.
“We have lifted curfews for adult entertainment, we can go out, we can go to the bar, we can go to the mall, we can go to the cinema. The one thing my children can’t do is go to school and that just doesn’t seem right,” Quitaba said.
