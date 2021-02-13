1,275 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 647,657, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 15 new cases (5,270 total)
- Fayette County: 15 new cases (2,669 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,570 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (515 total)
- Ripley County: 11 new cases (3,198 total)
- Switzerland County: Seven new cases (740 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (660 total)
The ISDH reported six more COVID-19 deaths Saturday.
Health officials say that since the pandemic started, 11,722 died due to the virus.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.5 %.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
