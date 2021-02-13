42 new COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky, but key stats show decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is on track to record another decline in weekly case totals, the fifth weekly case drop in a row since mid January.
The state recorded 1,440 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and 42 virus-related deaths.
Cases have plummeted since the state’s post-holiday surge. Positivity rates have followed suit.
Kentucky’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stands at 6.95 percent, its lowest level since Nov. 6.
Currently 1,063 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, 277 are in ICUs and 154 are on ventilators.
“This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction,” Beshear said. “But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”
Kentucky received 68,475 first vaccine doses Tuesday, its weekly allotment from the federal government.
The state will begin receiving 71,675 weekly first doses next week, reflecting a 28 percent increase from Kentucky’s weekly allotment in January and a 6 percent increase from its current weekly allotment.
To date, Kentucky has received 555,950 first doses in total and administered 486,420 for a utilization rate of 87 percent.
The federal government is also administering a small number of doses in Kentucky’s federal prisons, VA hospitals and DOD facilities. Through that program, 27,750 additional first doses have been administered.
The 514,170 first doses administered reflects 14.1 percent of the vaccine-eligible population (ages 16 and up, or 3,641,310 residents.)
