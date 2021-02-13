1,204 Ohio COVID-19 deaths included in Saturday’s totals due to previous underreporting issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 16,340 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 937,541 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,799 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 1,204 new deaths were included in Saturday’s totals, but many date back to a previous underreporting problem.