Ohio State Patrol intestates fatal Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Ohio State Patrol, OSP, were at the scene of a fatal accident in Wilson Township Saturday.
Larosa Wisecup, 31, was driving a 2007 Ford Freestyle northeast on Prairie Road near Sabina Road around 7:25 p.m. when she went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, OSP said.
Trooper say Wisecup died as a result of the crash.
Three other people were also in the car during the time of the crash. Troopers say the front passenger, Brian Oberschlake, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The two juveniles in the back of the car were transported to nearby hospitals.
Troopers say alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
