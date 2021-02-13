Pedestrian hit in Western Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a car in Western Hills, according to police.
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road.
Reports of the crash came in sometime shortly after 9 p.m.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.