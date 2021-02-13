Pedestrian hit in Western Hills, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:12 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a car in Western Hills, according to police.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road.

Reports of the crash came in sometime shortly after 9 p.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

