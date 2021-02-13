Return of full hours to OTR restaurants, bars paves way for return of business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first Friday in Ohio without a curfew saw many Tri-State residents pour out onto the streets of Over-The-Rhine.
Restaurants say they’re excited — but also that they won’t be able to take advantage of the change immediately.
Daniel Allen is kitchen manager at Goodfellas OTR. In years past, on Friday nights the pizzeria/bar would have a line out the door and down the street, he says.
“It’s affected it a lot,” he said of the curfew, “because we’re taking off about six hours of our business.”
Gov. DeWine’s decision to lift the curfew allows Goodfellas to return to their normal hours of closing at 3 a.m. But they can’t do that now because of staffing.
“Still trying to get some kinks worked out to stay open later,” Allen said.
Just down the street at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, that isn’t the case. They’ll be open to 2 a.m. Friday.
“We just opened,” Manager Olivia Sams said, “so we had to be very well staffed just in case we were thrown to the wolves during opening week. But yeah, we got really lucky.”
Because they’re so new, Sams knew the importance of the curfew lift the moment she heard about it Thursday.
“I walked in the back door, and someone told me, and I literally like screamed with joy.”
The extra hours will help the business get up and running.
“It’s great, because our kitchen will be open ‘til 1:30 a.m. now as opposed to 10:30 [p.m.]” she said.
Meanwhile, at Goodfellas, they’re working to raise their staffing levels as fast as possible to take advantage and make up lost revenue caused by the curfew.
“We’re looking forward to the next couple weeks getting back to the later nights,” Allen said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.