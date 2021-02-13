Significant snowstorms expected Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A significant snowstorm is still being predicted for Monday.
FOX19′s meteorologists are “very confident” most of our viewing area will see up to 10 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tri-State.
The watch will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and go till 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.
The first round is expected to begin just after dawn Monday morning, starting out as flurries and getting heavier throughout the afternoon.
The second round will be a snow and ice mix Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon.
