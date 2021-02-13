WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession of deputy who died of COVID-19 complications

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own due to COVID-19.
Deputy Donald Gilreath III died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
Deputy Gilreath served with the sheriff’s office from April 2005 until Feb. 12, 2021, the sheriff says.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff says Deputy Gilreath served as a jail service deputy.
“We mourn alongside Donald’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff McGuffey said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office says he died after contracting COVID-19.
