15-year-old girl missing from North College Hill area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Kahryia Fears was last seen in the North College Hill area around 1:30 p.m.
Police say Fears was wearing a light tan coat with a fur wrapped hood carrying a pink backpack.
Family members of Fears are concerned for her welfare, police say.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171.
