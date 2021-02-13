15-year-old girl missing from North College Hill area

By Maggy Mcdonel | February 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 6:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Kahryia Fears was last seen in the North College Hill area around 1:30 p.m.

Police say Fears was wearing a light tan coat with a fur wrapped hood carrying a pink backpack.

Family members of Fears are concerned for her welfare, police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171.

