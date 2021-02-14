Former Madison Township fire chief arrested on rape, other sexual charges involving a minor, Butler Co. sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A former Madison Township fire chief is facing charges of rape and gross sexual imposition involving a minor, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
Jones states that Richard Miller, 69, was arrested Sunday and transported to the Middletown City Jail.
A Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel says it has been more than 20 years since Miller has been fire chief.
Daniel has no further comment at this time.
Miller faces two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
