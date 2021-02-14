Get Ready For Some Snow!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow will develop after midnight. A WINTER STORM WARNING kicks off at 1AM and runs through Tues. 1PM. During that timeframe, we have the possibility of seeing 5-10″ of snow. Keep in mind, snow totals are highly dependent on the storm track.
The snow will arrive in two waves. The first will be tonight into Tomorrow morning. The second, and the heaviest, Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Be prepared for disruptive winter that will impact the region both days.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens throughout most of the snow event, which means that we’ll see a fluffy, powdery snowfall. In this situation, 1 inch of liquid would make 20 inches of snow.
Wednesday night through Friday morning, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain. It could be quite messy for several days after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
