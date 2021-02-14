Girls Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to launch women empowerment Zoom series

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Girls Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road will be launching a new series Tuesday on Zoom highlighting women and their important role to inspire others.
Officials say the Unstoppable Women Series will feature top local women leaders.
This week’s speaker is Lisa Daugherty, one of the youngest directors at Luxottica, a Girl Scout alum who also started her career as a Department of Defense Inspector General employee out of college.
“She grew up in Girl Scouts in Michigan, and she actually credits that experience with giving her that drive to achieve and be successful and achieve at such a young age as well,” Haleigh McGraw with the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road said.
McGraw says their ambassador and senior Girl Scouts will be conducting the interviews.
“So these young women are practicing public speaking skills, networking skills, and really getting a chance to engage one on one with these women,” McGraw said.
The series is open to everyone and will be available Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“You absolutely don’t have to be a girl scout to be involved. We love the Girl Scout leadership experience. We know that it is a proven method to boost our young ladies to be successful women,” said McGraw.
